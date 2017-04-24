Parker-Cojanu Fight to be Announced W...

Parker-Cojanu Fight to be Announced Wednesday in New Zealand

Tuesday Apr 25

The Joseph Parker-Razvan Cojanu heavyweight title fight, which BoxingScene.com reported earlier Tuesday was in the works, will be announced at a press conference Wednesday in Auckland, New Zealand. It'll take place May 6 at Spark Arena in Auckland, Parker's hometown.

Chicago, IL

