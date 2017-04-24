Parents plead guilty to manslaughter after son dies in hot car in Bay of Plenty
Isaiah died at his grandparents home in Ruatoki, Bay of Plenty on November 2015 when he was left in a vehicle for several hours in the sun. The parents of a baby who died after being left in a car for several hours in the sun have pleaded guilty to his manslaughter.
