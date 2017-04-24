New Zealander arrested in Bali after ...

New Zealander arrested in Bali after drugs found in iPad case

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A man has been arrested on the Indonesian island of Bali after police allegedly found drugs in his iPad case. Darren Lee Wong, 35, originally from New Zealand but now living in Sydney, was nabbed by police while sitting in his hotel room late on the night of April 21. Three packages of what is believed to be cocaine were allegedly uncovered, along with methamphetamine and MDMA, the Daily Mail reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,244 • Total comments across all topics: 280,620,685

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC