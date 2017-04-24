New Zealander arrested in Bali after drugs found in iPad case

A man has been arrested on the Indonesian island of Bali after police allegedly found drugs in his iPad case. Darren Lee Wong, 35, originally from New Zealand but now living in Sydney, was nabbed by police while sitting in his hotel room late on the night of April 21. Three packages of what is believed to be cocaine were allegedly uncovered, along with methamphetamine and MDMA, the Daily Mail reports.

