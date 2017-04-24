New Zealand in for cold shock as temp...

New Zealand in for cold shock as temperatures set to plunge

New Zealand is about to go from the sub-tropics to winter in the space of 48 hours as rain and icy winds usher in a brutal cold snap. A swathe of heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches have been issued and the flood-ravaged Bay of Plenty is being closely monitored as the weather starts to pack up ahead of the icy blast.

