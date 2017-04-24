New Political Party for New Zealand

Another new political party has sprung up, this time, from the West Coast of the South Island! GOdsownNZ identifies as a Christian political party however they want to reach all New Zealand voters that have felt let down by their previous parties of choice. Claire Holley, leader of GOdsownNZ and her husband Alan, co-founders of the party, are passionate about keeping New Zealand's traditional 'Kiwi' flavour.

