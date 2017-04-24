New hydrographic plan for New Zealand...

New hydrographic plan for New Zealand waters

Land Information Minister Mark Mitchell says a new hydrographic plan will help deliver benefits to New Zealand's shipping and fishing industries, tourist operators, and marine scientists. "Today Land Information New Zealand released its HYPLAN, which sets out areas around the country where it will carry out surveys of the sea floor over the next five to ten years," Mr Mitchell says.

