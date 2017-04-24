National survey seeks New Zealanders'...

National survey seeks New Zealanders' view on water

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

Water New Zealand has just launched a major survey which it hopes will help the water sector grapple with the growing challenges around planning and managing the country's water resources. It is the first national comprehensive survey of its type and aims to gauge New Zealanders' attitudes and concerns about water issues - from sustainability and quality issues to how to manage aging infrastructure and increasing urbanisation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,682,625

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC