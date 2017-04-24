National survey seeks New Zealanders' view on water
Water New Zealand has just launched a major survey which it hopes will help the water sector grapple with the growing challenges around planning and managing the country's water resources. It is the first national comprehensive survey of its type and aims to gauge New Zealanders' attitudes and concerns about water issues - from sustainability and quality issues to how to manage aging infrastructure and increasing urbanisation.
