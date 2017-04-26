Kiwis Get Twitchy as Foreigners Flock to New Zealand and Don't Leave an hour ago

Kiwis Get Twitchy as Foreigners Flock...

Kiwis Get Twitchy as Foreigners Flock to New Zealand and Don't Leave

Read more: Bloomberg

New Zealanders love to show off their beautiful country to foreign visitors; sharing it with them permanently is another matter.   An unprecedented influx of immigrants is exacerbating a housing shortage and stretching infrastructure such as schools and hospitals, sparking heated political debate around the issue ahead of this year's general election. "Now, more than ever, we need to pause and rethink our current settings," said Andrew Little, leader of the Labour Party, the main opposition, who noted that half of the new arrivals decide to live in Auckland.

Chicago, IL

