Invercargill policeman Ben McLean accused of shooting wife dead, injuring man
Constable Ben McLean, who is in Southland Hospital, has been charged with murdering Verity Ann McLean and the attempted murder of Garry William Duggan. A hospital bedside court hearing took place on Wednesday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC