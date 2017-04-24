Hunter rescued in Hawke's Bay

Tuesday Apr 25

A 62-year-old Hawke's Bay man has been rescued from the Kuripapango area of the Kaweka Ranges today after failing to return from a hunt yesterday. Police were alerted to the overdue hunter at 9.30pm last night and a search and rescue operation was launched at first light this morning.

Chicago, IL

