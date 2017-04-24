Hundreds of donations to help bring New Zealander's body home after fatal crash

Fundraising to help bring the body of a Kiwi dad killed in France back to New Zealand has reached almost $30,000. Beau St George, 33, died soon after a two-car crash on a road between Valesole and Monosque in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence at just before 6am, local time, on Thursday.

