Hooked on New Zealand: Strip club debut was not quite what the Dr Hook ordered
Dr Hook frontman Dennis Locorierre's unique voice on such hits as Sylvia's Mother made the band world famous. Photo / Getty Images Dr Hook frontman Dennis Locorierre has been hooked on New Zealand since the band's bizarre New Zealand debut 40 years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC