Great New Zealand Wine Tiki Tour coming to Vancouver

With the sun starting to make regular appearances, we're likely in the mood for some fresh and lively wines to suit the season, right? There's a great opportunity to dive into a whole flurry of wines perfect for this time of year when the Great New Zealand Wine Tiki Tour hits our shores next Thursday . It's all going down at the fancy-pants Terminal City Club starting at 7 p.m. That's when your $65 ticket opens the door to sampling wines from 29 wineries pouring some of their best stuff.

Chicago, IL

