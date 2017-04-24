Gaurav Gill leads 1-2 finish for MRF Tyres in New Zealand
Gaurav Gill seized the chance and cruised home sparing two minutes, 02.8 seconds to Veiby. India's Gaurav Gill of Team MRF Tyres turned back a 33-second deficit to win the International Rally of Whangarei, the first round of FIA Asia Pacific Rally Championship.
