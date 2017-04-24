Gallipoli dead remembered on 102nd an...

Gallipoli dead remembered on 102nd anniversary of WWI battle

People visit the Anzac Commemorative Site, North Beach, hours before the Dawn Service in Gallipoli, Turkey, Monday, April 24, 2017. Anzac Cove is a small strip of beach on the Gallipoli peninsula and the site of World War I landing of the ANZACs on April, 25, 1915.

