Criminals chased by a cat food-wielding dairy owner after armed robbery

A man has admitted masterminding a burglary that ended with a dairy owner - armed with a can of cat food - chasing firearm-toting criminals down the road Ihaka Hamuera Arapeta Paul was to stand trial this week, charged with the aggravated robbery of the Summerhays Corner Superette in Palmerston North. Police alleged Paul was one of two men who entered the dairy in February 2015 and took off with more than $1500.

