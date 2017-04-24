Car upside down on railway tracks aft...

Car upside down on railway tracks after ploughing through fence in Lower Hutt

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

A car that veered off the road and ploughed through a fence in Lower Hutt came to rest upside down on railway tracks. The crash, which disrupted the train network until the car was removed, happened about 11pm on the eastern side of Waterloo Train Station, on Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa... Apr 13 VAXXED 1
News Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio... Apr 1 CORRELATION 1
News Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16) Mar '17 Evkan 4
News Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic... Mar '17 Rev Don Wildmoan 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb '17 Badd 27
New Zealand Origins Feb '17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb '17 solidgold 4,210
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,521 • Total comments across all topics: 280,658,574

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC