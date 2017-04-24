Car upside down on railway tracks after ploughing through fence in Lower Hutt
A car that veered off the road and ploughed through a fence in Lower Hutt came to rest upside down on railway tracks. The crash, which disrupted the train network until the car was removed, happened about 11pm on the eastern side of Waterloo Train Station, on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr Lance O'Sullivan vents fury at anti-immunisa...
|Apr 13
|VAXXED
|1
|Secrecy surrounds controversial anti-vaccinatio...
|Apr 1
|CORRELATION
|1
|Can robot pets comfort like the real thing? (Oct '16)
|Mar '17
|Evkan
|4
|Kiwis asked to lend support to fight for iconic...
|Mar '17
|Rev Don Wildmoan
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb '17
|Badd
|27
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb '17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb '17
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC