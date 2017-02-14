When the world's glaciers shrunk, New Zealand's grew bigger

The question has puzzled scientists: when the world's glaciers were retreating, why were New Zealand's glaciers getting bigger? New research from a group of New Zealand scientists may have solved the mystery, but it's not good news; New Zealand's glaciers are now likely to continue melting at a dramatic rate. Between 1983 and 2008, when the vast majority of the world's glaciers were shrinking in a warming world, at least 58 New Zealand glaciers grew bigger.

