What is the future of New Zealand Scholarship?
Craighead Diocesan School year 13 students Alexis Townshend, 17, and Julia Hogg, 17, plan to take at least two New Zealand Scholarship subjects each this year. Students would be under less pressure if New Zealand Scholarship and NCEA exams were tied together, a South Canterbury principal says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|5 hr
|Last Chance
|14
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|7 hr
|Sam
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|7 hr
|Jade
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC