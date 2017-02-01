Welsh shearers head to New Zealand for the World Championships
Wales' top sheep shearers have made their way to New Zealand ahead of next month's World Shearing and woolhandling Championships. In the lead up to the championships being held at the ILT Stadium Southland, Invercargill, the Welsh team, along with competitors from the other 32 competing countries, will be getting in some final practice on farms and by competing in local competitions.
