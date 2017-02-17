Wave clouds over Palmerston North are...

Wave clouds over Palmerston North are simply stunning

11 hrs ago

Rolling in the sky and breaking like waves in the sea, these clouds photographed over Palmerston North are simply beautiful. "It occurs when the change in wind across the boundary between two fluids is so much that steady simple 'laminar' flow breaks down and becomes turbulent, and the two fluids mix, with regularly spaced eddies," MetService writes.

New Zealand

