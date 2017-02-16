Watch NZH Local Focus: Ratepayer takes on council over Two Mile Creek
Nearly all of the 35 property owners that have the lionshare of the creek have agreed to gift part of their land to the Western Bay of Plenty District Council - for a concrete channel to stop land erosion. But Shane Fell isn't happy with how council has handled the project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
