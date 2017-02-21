War veteran's 50-year pension fight a...

War veteran's 50-year pension fight after jungle cobra attack

An 80-year-old war veteran who lost his eyesight after a cobra attack in the Malayan jungle has been fighting for compensation for 50 years. Patrick Edwards and his family travelled from Rotorua to Wellington for a hearing at the High Court where he is seeking compensation from the New Zealand military pension authories.

