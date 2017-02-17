Waimarama residents told to boil wate...

Waimarama residents told to boil water after E.coli detected

Residents in the Hawke's Bay town of Waimarama have been told to boil their water, after low levels of E.coli were detected in tests. Hastings District Council asset manager Craig Thew said to boil water before drinking, cleaning teeth, making ice, washing dishes and preparing food until further notice.

