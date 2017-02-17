Viking 'mini epic' Tears of Valhalla finalist in Tropfest short film festival
Tears of Valhalla is a finalist in the Tropfest NZ short film festival. From left, Daniel Rathbon, Ilena Shadbolt, James Bennett and Brendan West.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|12 hr
|Vito
|26
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|23 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|New Zealand Origins
|Fri
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Fri
|Helman
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC