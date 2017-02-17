Two men charged with murder of Diego Hulton

Diego Hulton , Rotorua man badly beaten in Perth, Western Australia Photo sourced from : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=1022997404489349&set=ecnf.100003372974928&type=3&t Two men are to appear in court today charged with the murder of former Rotorua man Diego Hulton in Perth. A 32-year-old man from Balga, who was previously charged with causing Mr Hulton grievous bodily harm, would now face a murder charge, Perth police confirmed today.

