Time ripe to rekindle economic bonds with Iran: New Zealander politician
New Zealand Labor Party politician and member of the parliament for Dunedin North, David Scott Clark, called for revival of economic ties between his country and Iran, underlining the Asian country's post-sanction era.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|18 hr
|Vito
|26
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Fri
|Lisa
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|Fri
|Bunny
|2
|New Zealand Origins
|Fri
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|Fri
|Helman
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC