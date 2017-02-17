Time ripe to rekindle economic bonds ...

Time ripe to rekindle economic bonds with Iran: New Zealander politician

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Tehran Times

New Zealand Labor Party politician and member of the parliament for Dunedin North, David Scott Clark, called for revival of economic ties between his country and Iran, underlining the Asian country's post-sanction era.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 18 hr Vito 26
Hey guys check this ladies out! Fri Lisa 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... Fri Bunny 2
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... Fri Bunny 2
New Zealand Origins Fri TitoTheNoNo 1
How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck... Fri Helman 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,529 • Total comments across all topics: 278,977,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC