Timaru has the scope to attract more cruise ships, Cruise New Zealand CE says
Timaru could attract up to five times as many as cruise ships a year to the area after a successful season, Cruise New Zealand chief executive Kevin O'Sullivan says. Three high-end cruise ships visited Timaru this summer, with some of the 2378 passengers taking to South Canterbury's shores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|2 hr
|Vito
|26
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|13 hr
|Lisa
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|15 hr
|Bunny
|2
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|15 hr
|Bunny
|2
|New Zealand Origins
|16 hr
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|How to get Quality Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auck...
|19 hr
|Helman
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC