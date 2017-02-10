Timaru B&Bs make list of top accommodation providers in New Zealand
Included in its list of New Zealand Perfect 10 Properties were Timaru's Gleniti View and Salisbury B&B Farmstay. To be recognised with an award, properties had to have an average review score of eight or higher based on at least 10 reviews She believed she had not been in the business long enough to determine any trends, but said most of their visitors seemed to be people "passing through" Timaru.
