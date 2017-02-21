The science behind the South Island's...

The science behind the South Island's first fire tornado

Read more: The Press On-Line

An extremely rare fire tornado seen whipping through the Port Hills in Christchurch may be the first of its kind in the South Island. The towering tornado, described as a column of flames tens of metres high and the same across, is likely the result of the change in the air temperature as the two initial fires that had burnt through the hills early last week merged.

