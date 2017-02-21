The science behind the South Island's first fire tornado
An extremely rare fire tornado seen whipping through the Port Hills in Christchurch may be the first of its kind in the South Island. The towering tornado, described as a column of flames tens of metres high and the same across, is likely the result of the change in the air temperature as the two initial fires that had burnt through the hills early last week merged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press On-Line.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb 20
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC