The New Zealand Herald debuts first long-form documentary
'Under The Bridge' shares the inspirational stories of three high school students and their principal as they fight for their future 8 February 2017 - The New Zealand Herald debuted their first foray into long-form documentary making yesterday with Under The Bridge, an immersion into a world most New Zealanders have not experienced. Through the eyes of three students and their principal, the documentary tackles key social issues such as child poverty, housing and education.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|52 min
|Yennekcam1943
|2
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|10 hr
|To the Point
|7
|New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements
|13 hr
|Fcuk Dick
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Mon
|Jasean
|2
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Mon
|Tony
|4,207
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC