The New Zealand Herald debuts first long-form documentary

'Under The Bridge' shares the inspirational stories of three high school students and their principal as they fight for their future 8 February 2017 - The New Zealand Herald debuted their first foray into long-form documentary making yesterday with Under The Bridge, an immersion into a world most New Zealanders have not experienced. Through the eyes of three students and their principal, the documentary tackles key social issues such as child poverty, housing and education.

New Zealand

