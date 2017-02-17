Teenager 'deeply remorseful' for fatal crash that killed...

DISQUALIFIED: Hawke's Bay teenager Laura Tantrum was sentenced to 12 months supervision and disqualified from driving for one year yesterday after causing a fatal car crash last year. PHOTO/DUNCAN BROWN A Hawke's Bay teenager was yesterday sentenced to one year's supervision after causing a crash that killed a young American woman in May. Laura Tantrum, 17, pleaded guilty to two charges - careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury - after the crash.

