Teenager 'deeply remorseful' for fata...

Teenager 'deeply remorseful' for fatal crash that killed...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

DISQUALIFIED: Hawke's Bay teenager Laura Tantrum was sentenced to 12 months supervision and disqualified from driving for one year yesterday after causing a fatal car crash last year. PHOTO/DUNCAN BROWN A Hawke's Bay teenager was yesterday sentenced to one year's supervision after causing a crash that killed a young American woman in May. Laura Tantrum, 17, pleaded guilty to two charges - careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury - after the crash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 15 hr Badd 27
Hey guys check this ladies out! Feb 17 Lisa 1
New Zealand Origins Feb 17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,037,548

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC