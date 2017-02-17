Teenager 'deeply remorseful' for fatal crash that killed...
DISQUALIFIED: Hawke's Bay teenager Laura Tantrum was sentenced to 12 months supervision and disqualified from driving for one year yesterday after causing a fatal car crash last year. PHOTO/DUNCAN BROWN A Hawke's Bay teenager was yesterday sentenced to one year's supervision after causing a crash that killed a young American woman in May. Laura Tantrum, 17, pleaded guilty to two charges - careless driving causing death and careless driving causing injury - after the crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|15 hr
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC