Teen accused of killing toddler 'not a monster - he just snapped' says Crown

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

The death of toddler Matiu Wereta was a tragedy but it wasn't caused by his step-father Tamehana Huata, the jury hearing his trial has been told before it begins deliberating. The jury in the High Court at Napier is expected to soon retire to consider its verdicts after an eight day trial.

