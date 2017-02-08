Te Papa to host New Zealand's first museum drone race
A group of racers have teamed up with Te Papa to bring us drones like we've never before seen them. Get a drone's eye view of Bush City in New Zealand's first museum drone race, when 16 RotorCrossNZ members take on an obstacle course in the outdoor exhibition on Saturday, February 11. Drone racer Michael Douglas will be one of 16 racing in Te Papa's Bug Lab: Drone Race on February 11. RotorCrossNZ is an organised racing league, with around eight regional championship races held throughout New Zealand every year, as well as a national championship.
