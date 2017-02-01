Support for a Go Lowa New Zealand campaign builds
National hospitality, health and business organisations have added their support to a national campaign aimed at encouraging New Zealanders to 'go low' and reduce alcohol-related harm. Business New Zealand, Epilepsy New Zealand, DB Breweries, the Hutt Valley and Porirua chambers of commerce and the NZ Institute of Management are the newest supporters of the Go Low Action Group, set up to promote moderation and the social benefits of low-alcohol beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|12 hr
|1234abcd
|4,206
|Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Pharting Proudly
|26
|Youch: Skinny-dipper cops nasty spider bite on ... (May '10)
|Jan 31
|Phart Like Ya Mea...
|28
|Teens in police pursuit in Far North
|Jan 29
|Lucious Selmon
|2
|Mr Gay NZ finalist focuses on homelessness
|Jan 27
|Christsharian Dee...
|2
|Weed / Hashes & Meds in Auckland, New Zealand
|Jan 25
|Yoga
|1
|Why are all race of men flocking to Maori women... (Jan '13)
|Jan 25
|dat guy
|24
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC