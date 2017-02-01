Support for a Go Lowa New Zealand cam...

Support for a Go Lowa New Zealand campaign builds

19 hrs ago

National hospitality, health and business organisations have added their support to a national campaign aimed at encouraging New Zealanders to 'go low' and reduce alcohol-related harm. Business New Zealand, Epilepsy New Zealand, DB Breweries, the Hutt Valley and Porirua chambers of commerce and the NZ Institute of Management are the newest supporters of the Go Low Action Group, set up to promote moderation and the social benefits of low-alcohol beer.

New Zealand

