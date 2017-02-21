Suncorp builds 11% stake in Tower
Suncorp, whose New Zealand brands include Vero Insurance and Asteron Life, bought 18.8 million shares at $1.30 apiece and has made "non-binding indicative proposal" to Tower's board to buy the insurer at the same price, it said. The $24.4 million spent building the stake was funded through Vero's excess capital, it said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Mon
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC