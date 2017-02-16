Suicide attempts and self harm at Palmerston North Hospital mental ward

Last year, there were 144 suicide attempts and acts of self harm at Palmerston North Hospital's ward 21, although one person alone was responsible for 62 acts of self harm and 13 suicide attempts, officials say. The hospital attributes the dramatic increase over the past five years to the introduction of a new recording system in 2013, but Opposition politicians and mental health advocates say something is wrong and it needs to be fixed.

