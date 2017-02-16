Suicide attempts and self harm at Pal...

Suicide attempts and self harm at Palmerston North Hospital mental ward

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Standard

Last year, there were 144 suicide attempts and acts of self harm at Palmerston North Hospital's ward 21, although one person alone was responsible for 62 acts of self harm and 13 suicide attempts, officials say. The hospital attributes the dramatic increase over the past five years to the introduction of a new recording system in 2013, but Opposition politicians and mental health advocates say something is wrong and it needs to be fixed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 1 hr Rouser 13
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
News New Zealand defends UN vote on Israeli settlements Feb 7 Fcuk Dick 2
News Dog 'shoots' owner in the butt (Jul '10) Feb 1 Pharting Proudly 26
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,142 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,317

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC