Students say New Zealand needs humanities

The New Zealand Union of Students' Association today stands in solidarity with the Tertiary Education Union and the thousands of New Zealanders showing their love and support for humanities. Today, 22 February, is the TEU's Love Humanities national day-of-action to protest continued cuts and underfunding and highlight the importance of the humanities to society.

Chicago, IL

