Steven Luatua: Bristol sign New Zealand global back-rower
Steven Luatua's decision to quit New Zealand rugby for Bristol is a big blow for the Blues as media reports he would have been central to Tana Umaga's plans to revive the long-suffering giant. Luatua has 15 caps for New Zealand and is predominantly a flanker, but can also play in the second row.
