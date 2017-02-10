State of emergency declared in Hastings as large fire rips through Hawke's Bay
Hawke's Bay Civil Defence declared the state of emergency on Monday afternoon and asked members of the public to stay away from the fires. Properties were being evacuated along Waimarama Rd, near Havelock North, where one house had been destroyed and a second was under threat by a large grass fire.
