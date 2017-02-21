Security and spying legislation changes boost accountability for warrants against New Zealanders
Prime minister Bill English has welcomed the report back from Select Committee, proposing a number of changes to a bill reforming New Zealand's spy agencies. Changes to proposed spying laws have tightened the rules around obtaining warrants and placed more responsibility for the actions of New Zealand's spies directly on the responsible minister.
