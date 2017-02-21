Security and spying legislation chang...

Security and spying legislation changes boost accountability for warrants against New Zealanders

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Prime minister Bill English has welcomed the report back from Select Committee, proposing a number of changes to a bill reforming New Zealand's spy agencies. Changes to proposed spying laws have tightened the rules around obtaining warrants and placed more responsibility for the actions of New Zealand's spies directly on the responsible minister.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer Feb 20 Badd 27
Hey guys check this ladies out! Feb 17 Lisa 1
New Zealand Origins Feb 17 TitoTheNoNo 1
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iraq
  3. North Korea
  4. Libya
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 279,133,982

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC