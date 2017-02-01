Second person guilty in human trafficking case
Jafar Kurisi, also known as Md Wagid Ali, was part of a group of people enticing Fijians to come to New Zealand. After seeing advertisements in Fijian newspapers, several Fijians paid large sums of money for the opportunity to live and work in New Zealand.
