Scientists claim existence of drowned...

Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent

13 hrs ago

An illustration provided to Reuters February 18, 2017 shows what geologists are calling Zealandia, a continent two-thirds the size of Australia lurking beneath the waves in the southwest Pacific. Nick Mortimer/GNS Science Research Institute/Handout via A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.

New Zealand

