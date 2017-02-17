Scientists claim existence of drowned Pacific Ocean continent
An illustration provided to Reuters February 18, 2017 shows what geologists are calling Zealandia, a continent two-thirds the size of Australia lurking beneath the waves in the southwest Pacific. Nick Mortimer/GNS Science Research Institute/Handout via A continent two-thirds the size of Australia has been found beneath the south-west Pacific Ocean, scientists reported in the journal of the Geological Society of America.
