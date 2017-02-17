Ryan Crouser wins shot showdown with Tom Walsh in New Zealand: Oregon track & field...

Ryan Crouser wins shot showdown with ...

Read more: The Oregonian

Ryan Crouser, pictured competing last summer in France, continues to dominate at the world level in the shot. Crouser, who prepped at Barlow High School in Gresham, won the Big Shot competition Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand with a monster throw of 72 feet, 4 1/4 inches .

New Zealand

