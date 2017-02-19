Roger Tuivasa-Sheck steers New Zealan...

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck steers New Zealand Warriors to NRL trial win over Gold Coast Titans

New captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has played a key role in the Warriors' five-try 26-6 NRL trial win over Gold Coast in Palmerston North. The 23-year-old ex-Sydney Rooster played a strong hand in the first three tries, and also featured in a solid game-long defensive effort.

New Zealand

