Reports of meteor-like bright lights seen across New Zealand may have been rocket

13 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

The projected decay orbits for the third stage of the Soyuz U rocket after a cargo and refuelling mission at the International Space Station. What has been described as a "meteor" and a "green firework ... extremely bright" was widely seen throughout the country before midnight on Friday, but it may be a Russian cargo rocket re-entering the earth's atmosphere.

Chicago, IL

