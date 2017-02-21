Reports of meteor-like bright lights seen across New Zealand may have been rocket
The projected decay orbits for the third stage of the Soyuz U rocket after a cargo and refuelling mission at the International Space Station. What has been described as a "meteor" and a "green firework ... extremely bright" was widely seen throughout the country before midnight on Friday, but it may be a Russian cargo rocket re-entering the earth's atmosphere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|Feb 20
|Badd
|27
|Hey guys check this ladies out!
|Feb 17
|Lisa
|1
|New Zealand Origins
|Feb 17
|TitoTheNoNo
|1
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC