Religions' Role on Achieving Peace Discussed in New Zealand
Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light New Zealand branch hosted the 15th World Alliance of Religions' Peace Office meeting on the 23rd of January. For this dialogue, religious leaders from Islam, Mormon, Christian, Sikh faiths participated and discussed "Religions' Role on Achieving Peace".
