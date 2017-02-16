Regional New Zealand goes head to hea...

Regional New Zealand goes head to head in Manawatu

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Scoop

This Sunday, chefs from around New Zealand, including the 2016 New Zealand Chef of the Year, will attend the launch of the annual Plate of Origin competition at Wharerata. Hosted in Palmerston North and Manawatu, ten local restaurants are partnered up with ten of the best restaurants from around the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Zealand Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I... 22 min Sam 1
Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A... 1 hr Jade 1
Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer 3 hr Rouser 13
News Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07) Feb 12 solidgold 4,210
News Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati... Feb 9 Jacobo 2
News NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict... Feb 9 Rainbow Kid 1
News 1931 Earthquake commemoration service Feb 8 Yennekcam1943 2
See all New Zealand Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Zealand Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

New Zealand

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,928,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC