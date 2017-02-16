Regional New Zealand goes head to head in Manawatu
This Sunday, chefs from around New Zealand, including the 2016 New Zealand Chef of the Year, will attend the launch of the annual Plate of Origin competition at Wharerata. Hosted in Palmerston North and Manawatu, ten local restaurants are partnered up with ten of the best restaurants from around the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.
Add your comments below
New Zealand Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in I...
|22 min
|Sam
|1
|Where to get Quality Weed / Hashish & Meds in A...
|1 hr
|Jade
|1
|Trey Ratcliff is the World's Meanest Photographer
|3 hr
|Rouser
|13
|Man charged over shooting of Hell's Angels gang... (Mar '07)
|Feb 12
|solidgold
|4,210
|Meet me before you judge me: Muslim's invitiati...
|Feb 9
|Jacobo
|2
|NZ Government to quash historic gay sex convict...
|Feb 9
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|1931 Earthquake commemoration service
|Feb 8
|Yennekcam1943
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Zealand Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC