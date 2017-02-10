Reese Witherspoon finds 'new bf' in New Zealand
Posting a selfie on Instagram, it seems the actress is enamoured with a handsome Kiwi steed, simply stating "my new bf" in the photo. While her new relationship status is a bit tongue-in-cheek, Witherspoon's here on serious business - she's filming her new movie A Wrinkle in Time over the next few weeks.
