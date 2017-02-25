Qatar Airways flight from New Zealand...

Qatar Airways flight from New Zealand to be longest by flying time

12 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Qatar Airways launched its first service to Auckland, New Zealand on Sunday with the return leg set to be the longest scheduled commercial flight by flying time, according to the airline's website. Flight QR920 departed Doha's Hamed International Airport, a spokeswoman confirmed, and was scheduled to arrive in Auckland on Monday at 0730 local time .

New Zealand

